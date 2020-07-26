John was born Sept. 6, 1925, in Kansas City, Mo., to John and Dorothy (Tunell) Dyer. At the time the family was living in Lawrence, Kan., where John's father was Dean of Men at the University of Kansas. The family soon moved to Pocatello, Idaho. John's father died in 1933 and the family was raised by his mother.
John attended school in Idaho, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Michigan. In 1942 he entered Princeton University, graduating in 1948 after a 27 month stint in the army, with a Bachelor's degree in geology. John promptly went to work for Standland Oil and Gas (Amoco) doing field work in the Rocky Mountains (including British Columbia) for the next six years.
In 1952 he married Lova Shilleto, of Calgary, Alberta, and after brief stays in Wyoming and Utah they moved to Bismarck with Amoco. John left Amoco in 1958 to operate as an independent geologist, at first with partners, but as a solo consultant in 1962, finally closing operations in 2004. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Bismarck Petroleum Club.
John was a sports enthusiast, regularly playing tennis until his last years. He eagerly followed the major tennis tournaments on television. He enjoyed the outdoors, tending his yard and a small garden every year. John was a voracious reader, particularly of American history. He enjoyed trivia tournaments, needlepointing, and his grandchildren, and was particularly proud when they outdistanced him athletically.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean; son, Thomas; and wife, Lova.
He is survived by his brother, George; son, Neil (Lori) and their children, Lisa, Sean and Haley; his daughter, Elizabeth (Ken Horner), and four great grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.