× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John was born Sept. 6, 1925, in Kansas City, Mo., to John and Dorothy (Tunell) Dyer. At the time the family was living in Lawrence, Kan., where John's father was Dean of Men at the University of Kansas. The family soon moved to Pocatello, Idaho. John's father died in 1933 and the family was raised by his mother.

John attended school in Idaho, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Michigan. In 1942 he entered Princeton University, graduating in 1948 after a 27 month stint in the army, with a Bachelor's degree in geology. John promptly went to work for Standland Oil and Gas (Amoco) doing field work in the Rocky Mountains (including British Columbia) for the next six years.

In 1952 he married Lova Shilleto, of Calgary, Alberta, and after brief stays in Wyoming and Utah they moved to Bismarck with Amoco. John left Amoco in 1958 to operate as an independent geologist, at first with partners, but as a solo consultant in 1962, finally closing operations in 2004. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Bismarck Petroleum Club.