John Clarys

John started his career in carpentry as a part time job while in high school. Over the years, he built and remodeled many houses, apartment buildings and pole barns. He enjoyed working alongside fellow craftsmen such as his brother Dick Clarys, and good friends Marshall Feland, Brian Wingenbach, Dick Kraft, Claude Ulrich, and Dick Woodbury. Through the 1980's, John managed Marshall Lumber and then Stur-D Products until 2012, while still doing carpentry jobs on the side. John and Deb owned and managed the Carson Manor for 25 years. John's incredible talent and skills served him well, especially while maintaining the ten apartments occupied by various senior citizens of Carson, each of which became cherished surrogate grandparents to both John and Deb. The Carson years were full, busy, and flew by too quickly; only to be replaced by a 2013 career move to Center, ND where John once again picked up his tool belt and launched Trinity Carpentry.