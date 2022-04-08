NAPOLEON - John Becker, 92, of Napoleon, ND, passed away April 5, 2022 at St. Vincent's Care Center, Bismarck. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Cemetery. A livestream of John's prayer service and funeral service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church Facebook page or St. Philip Neri Napoleon YouTube page.