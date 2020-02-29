John Baumgartner

John H. Baumgartner (“Whiskey”) 79, Strasburg, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 at the Linton Hospital.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Keeping with Whiskey's style, casual dress is requested, which may include attire from his two favorite sports teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Strasburg Clippers.

John was the 11th child born to John and Martina (Scherr) Baumgartner on March 20, 1940 in Strasburg. His father died four months before he was born, so his brothers and sisters heaped extra attention on their baby brother. They adored and cherished him every day of their lives.

In 1958, John and his mom followed many of his siblings to Milwaukee, Wis., where they began work at various factories and companies. He entered the Army in April 1963 and was honorably discharged in April 1965. On Oct. 9, 1966, John married Alice Sienko at St. Albert's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They had three children in three years, John, Martina and Margaret.