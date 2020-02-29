John Baumgartner

John H. Baumgartner (“Whiskey”) 79, Strasburg, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 at the Linton Hospital.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Keeping with Whiskey's style, casual dress is requested, which may include attire from his two favorite sports teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Strasburg Clippers.
John was the 11th child born to John and Martina (Scherr) Baumgartner on March 20, 1940 in Strasburg. His father died four months before he was born, so his brothers and sisters heaped extra attention on their baby brother. They adored and cherished him every day of their lives.
In 1958, John and his mom followed many of his siblings to Milwaukee, Wis., where they began work at various factories and companies. He entered the Army in April 1963 and was honorably discharged in April 1965. On Oct. 9, 1966, John married Alice Sienko at St. Albert's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They had three children in three years, John, Martina and Margaret.
While in Milwaukee, John worked for the American Motor Corporation for almost 20 years, which was kind of ironic because John never owned a car or drove. In about 1960, John joined his brothers working part time as members of the grounds crew at Milwaukee County Stadium, where they prepped and maintained the field for the Milwaukee Brewer games as well as the Green Bay Packers. It was the perfect fit for John, who couldn't afford to attend the games, but was able to watch them up close. Eventually, in-laws, nephews, cousins and other former North Dakota residents became part of their crew. John loved the camaraderie with his brothers and other relatives and always had great stories to tell of those nights.
Alice and the kids attended many Milwaukee Brewer games, where their children would hope for a rain-delay so they could watch their dad run around the field to get the tarp on. When any of those games included a souvenir giveaway, John always brought extra boxes of the trinkets home to give away to all the neighborhood kids who were unable to attend the game.
In 1979, John and Alice decided to move back to Strasburg where he began working at the Strasburg Cheese Plant until it closed. He then worked at Quality Photo Frames until his retirement. John was a man of great faith, and was very proud of the rich history and beauty of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He enjoyed giving visitors a tour of the church and sharing stories of the historic landmark.
After returning to Strasburg, John began coaching fifth and sixth grade basketball at St. Benedict's and also coached the Emmons Central High School girls basketball team for a couple of years.
John also became an ASA certified softball umpire and was still working games into his 70s. He took his duties as an ump very seriously, but any heated exchanges that may have happened during the game were soon forgotten as players would invite John to join the team for a beer.
In 1994, John began a Saturday basketball camp for second, third and fourth graders at the Strasburg Public School, where he worked on basic fundamentals. He enjoyed watching the kids improve, and continued to follow their efforts as they moved on to the next level. John was a strong supporter of Strasburg Clipper athletics and was a member of the football “chain gang” for more than 30 years, as well as a referee for junior high and junior varsity football games.
John entered the Strasburg Care Center in December 2019 and passed away at the Linton Hospital on Feb. 23, 2020.
John was greeted in heaven by his beloved wife, Alice, where they will laugh and dance together again. We can only imagine the glorious reunion John had with his own father, who he never met on this earth, but will now spend eternity with. He was also reunited with his devoted mother, and joined by brothers, Elmer, Bill and LeRoy (infancy) and sisters, Lucy and Delores, as well as many in-laws, nephews and nieces.
John is survived by his son John Jr. (Jill), Holyoke, Colo.; two daughters, Tina (David) Kary, Aberdeen, S.D., and Margie (Pat) Lawler-Haug, Mandan; eight grandchildren; three great-grandsons; one brother, Harvey (Jonathan) Baumgartner; four sisters, Sr. Cerella Baumgartner, Helen (Donald) Kraft, Virginia Draeger and Nyla Schwab; sister-in-law, Rosie Baumgartner, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Please visit www.myersfh.com to share memories and condolences with the family. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
505 2nd St. North
Strasburg, ND 58573
4:00PM
505 2nd St. North
Strasburg, ND 58573
10:00AM
505 2nd St. North
Strasburg, ND 58573