John Alverson Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John David Alverson Sr., 85, Bismarck, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, with Fr. Jarad Wolf officiating.

Burial will be held at 12 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

John was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Spokane, Wash. At the age of 18, he began his journey with serving our country. In 1959, he met his future wife, Mary Ann, at the Alameda Naval Air Station where they both belonged to the Navy. Six months upon meeting, they were married on base at the chapel on Apr. 30, 1960.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann. John suffered several medical setbacks but always did so with a joke, strength, and his wife by his side. She will never forget his sense of humor and the love he showed her throughout their lifetime spent together.

He is lovingly remembered by his son, John “Dave” D. Alverson Jr. and his wife, Kara, and their two children, Dakota and John “Jack” D. Alverson III; son, Marc; and his daughter, Valerie, and her husband, Brian, and their three children, Madeline, Cameron, and Gabrielle.

He will be joined in our heavenly Father's arms and was preceded by his son, Kenneth.