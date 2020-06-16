Joel Pfliger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joel Todd Pfliger, 57, Hazen, was born March 3, 1963, to Clem and Betty Pfliger, joining his sister, Kari, to complete the family. His life came to an abrupt end on Saturday, June 13, 2020. His plane crashed during routine take off and he died instantly.

A celebration of Joel's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the family farm near Stanton with a time of sharing and comfort to follow. The address is 1252 46th Ave. SW, Stanton. Fly-ins welcome.

Directions from the south: seven miles north of Hannover, turn right on 14th St. SW. Head west for two miles and turn right. Head north 1.3 miles. Turn right into farm.

From Crossroads: Go two miles south, then turn left, go one mile East, then turn right. Go 2.6 miles south to Pfliger mailbox. Turn left into farm. The farm is not visible from the mailbox. The runway is beside the road going into the yard. Call Steve for further assistance at 701-870-0381.

Joel always loved farming and spent many hours with his farm toys, making fields in the front yard. When he went off to college at UND, his most cherished picture was of dad, the dog and the Versatile tractor. He was a member of the Phi Delta fraternity. Joel graduated as a mechanical engineer and worked at Dakota Gasification Company north of Beulah for 24 years until he retired in 2012.