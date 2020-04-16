Joel Baumgarten

Joel Robert Baumgarten, 63, New Salem, died April 11, 2020 in his home located on the family farm.
Joel was born Oct. 16, 1956 at the Bismarck Hospital, he was the son of Robert (Bobby) and Ethel (Rasch) Baumgarten.
In his younger years he attended Prairie View Elementary School and later attended New Salem High School where he was a participant in the North Dakota Boys' State Program. He graduated from New Salem High School in 1975.
Joel's chosen vocation was a machinist and he was taught by some of the best around; his father, Unk, and his great-uncle Vic. He was an avid tinkerer and was able to fix just about anything. He also worked alongside his dad and Unk on the family farm and in his dad's repair shop. Joel was also employed as a gold miner with the New York Alaska Company located outside of Bethel, Ala. (Nyack). However, his gold mining career was not as successful as his later career of “mining” pies at family and social gatherings.
Aside from his work, Joel had many interests. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and relatives. He was a gun enthusiast who loved double-barrel shot guns and his “gentleman hunts.” He was a collector and restorer of vintage oil lamps; his Aladdin lamps were some of his most prized possessions. He loved attending threshing shows in Rollag, Minn., and enjoyed reading. Joel had a soft spot for anything mechanical, especially clocks and watches. He enjoyed the “art of the shave” and had a weakness for straight razors and vintage shaving accessories.
Joel was active in many organizations. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bismarck. He was a participant on the church council and taught Sunday school. He was also an active member of the Graceland Cemetery Committee in New Salem. Joel was a bugler for the American Legion and a member of The Sons of the American Legion. He was also a card-carrying member of the National Rifle Association. Joel was a history buff and also enjoyed contributing to the Morton County Historical Society in New Salem.
He is survived by sister Jan (Danny) Joppru, Minnesota; nephew Alex (Alyssa) Joppru, North Dakota; great-nephew Asher, and great-niece Andee. He will be dearly missed by his many shirt-tail cousins and friends who loved him. God truly broke the mold when he made Joel Baumgarten, there will never be another one like you...
Joel was preceded in death by his parents and his many beloved aunts and uncles.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The graveside service will be livestreamed 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 17 from Joel's obituary at www.weigelfuneral.com where you can also share your memories of Joel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.