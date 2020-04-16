Joel Baumgarten

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joel Robert Baumgarten, 63, New Salem, died April 11, 2020 in his home located on the family farm.

Joel was born Oct. 16, 1956 at the Bismarck Hospital, he was the son of Robert (Bobby) and Ethel (Rasch) Baumgarten.

In his younger years he attended Prairie View Elementary School and later attended New Salem High School where he was a participant in the North Dakota Boys' State Program. He graduated from New Salem High School in 1975.

Joel's chosen vocation was a machinist and he was taught by some of the best around; his father, Unk, and his great-uncle Vic. He was an avid tinkerer and was able to fix just about anything. He also worked alongside his dad and Unk on the family farm and in his dad's repair shop. Joel was also employed as a gold miner with the New York Alaska Company located outside of Bethel, Ala. (Nyack). However, his gold mining career was not as successful as his later career of “mining” pies at family and social gatherings.