Joe Berger

Joseph Marcus Berger, 84, of Mandan, passed away December 25, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Joe passed away surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was born on July 22, 1936, to Tim Berger and Pauline (Gaab) Berger in Mandan, ND. He attended St. Joseph's School in Mandan. He married the love of his life, Darlene Grosgebauer on December 2, 1954. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957.
Joe lived his entire life in Mandan, ND. He became one of the biggest cattle buyers in the state. He then began his true passion of raising bucking bulls where he won numerous awards in North and South Dakota.
Joe won three national championships with his bulls at the NARC finals. After that, he started his National PBR career. He had three world champion bucking bulls in the span of five years, all of which he raised himself; Moody Blues, Yellow Jacket, and Little Yellow Jacket. Little Yellow Jacket became a 3-time PBR bucking bull of the year.
In 2006, Little Yellow Jacket went on to be inducted into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame. In 2016, Joe himself was inducted into the NDCHOF.
The most important thing in his life was his family and many numerous friends worldwide. Joe was a mentor. He helped many young men and kids improve their bull riding and other rodeo skills, but most of all he taught them how to succeed in life.
He had a sharp eye with animals and his knowledge was self-taught. He could look at a horse or cow and know what was wrong.
Joe is survived by Darlene Berger; their children and grandchildren: Joleen Berger, her children, Misty and Jerri Jo; Fred (Arlene) Berger, their children, Nicole, Kim, Kiley Jo, Allison, Jacob, Joseph, Nathan; Kim (Mark) Kuhn, their children, Tye, Sascha; Chad (Sarah) Berger, their children, Lacey, John, Sadie; Nevada Berger, his children, Justin, Chloe; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Viola Lonning, Donna Weigel; brothers, Tom Berger, Donald Berger.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Tim and Pauline Berger; brother, Jerry Berger; sisters, Bernice Orgaard and Shirley Lee.
