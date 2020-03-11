JoAnn Rhoades

JoAnn and Cecil traveled about the oilfields of Wyoming and North Dakota while raising their family. They moved to Lignite in 1962, where she took great pride in planting a city park. She had a green thumb and she put it to work wherever she lived. They moved to Watford City in 1969 where she kept busy with gardening, working part-time at My Lady's Dress Shop, selling AVON, and spoiling her grandchildren. JoAnn and Cecil moved to their present home in Bismarck in 1989 where she, once again, put her green thumb to work turning the bare landscape into a lush backyard full of trees and flowers. She loved working in her yard and gabbing with the neighbors, who quickly became her extended family. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, crossword puzzles, reading, and decorating her home.