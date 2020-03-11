JoAnn Rhoades, 84, Bismarck, passed away at her home on March 7, 2020. A small family service was held at Eastgate Funeral Service.
Born on April 26, 1935, JoAnn was the youngest child of Clarence and Victoria (Mihalski) Strohl. She grew up in Midwest, Wyo., where she attended school and graduated in 1953.
JoAnn was united in marriage to Cecil D. Rhoades on June 5, 1953. This union brought four children into her life, Sharon Kay, Ladine Rene, Mark Allan, and Gaye Lee.
JoAnn and Cecil traveled about the oilfields of Wyoming and North Dakota while raising their family. They moved to Lignite in 1962, where she took great pride in planting a city park. She had a green thumb and she put it to work wherever she lived. They moved to Watford City in 1969 where she kept busy with gardening, working part-time at My Lady's Dress Shop, selling AVON, and spoiling her grandchildren. JoAnn and Cecil moved to their present home in Bismarck in 1989 where she, once again, put her green thumb to work turning the bare landscape into a lush backyard full of trees and flowers. She loved working in her yard and gabbing with the neighbors, who quickly became her extended family. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, crossword puzzles, reading, and decorating her home.
JoAnn always loved animals, raising cats, dogs, rabbits, birds and squirrels. Even when she became less mobile, it gave her great joy to sit on her deck, which was full of so many flowers it could have been a flower shop and watch the wildlife.
Of all the things she enjoyed, her family came first. If she was awake you could be sure she was worrying about her family. She was the hub of the family and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the highlight of her life.
She was preceded in death by an infant son Mark Allan, parents Clarence and Victoria Strohl, brother Joseph Strohl, sister Eleanor Woodruff, brother-in-law Martin Woodruff, in-laws Clifford and Edna Rhoades, brother-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.
JoAnn will be deeply missed by her husband of 67 years Cecil; daughters Sharon (Mike) Endrud, Bismarck, Ladine (David) Larson, Bismarck, and Gaye (Mike) Soehren, Dickinson; grandchildren Todd Endrud, Bismarck, Jami (Brock) Swensrud, Dickinson, Shannon (Chad) Sorenson, Bismarck, Brett (Daisy) Endrud, Bismarck, Marissa Soehren, Bismarck, Traci (Travis) Lutman, Bismarck, and Sean (Tara) Soehren, Fargo; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
To share memories of JoAnn and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.