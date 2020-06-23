× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Graveside services for Joan Pavlish, 88, Golva, will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. John Cemetery, in Mandan, with Bernie Krebs officiating. Lunch will follow at the Baymont in Mandan. Joan passed away March 1, 2020, at St. Benedict's Heath Center, in Dickinson.

Joan Marilyn Pavlish was born Dec. 8, 1931, in Mandan, the daughter of James W. and Clementine (Staudinger) Suchy. As a young girl she attended school at Little Heart #2 south of Mandan through the fifth grade. St. Joseph's Catholic School in Mandan was where she attended sixth through eighth grade before going to high school and graduating from Mandan High.

Joan became the bride of George Pavlish Oct. 14, 1952. The couple was blessed with five children, Marilynn, Greg, Stephanie, Mary “Beth” and Nancy. Joan was a wife, homemaker, worked in a cannery, was a waitress, salesclerk, veterinarian assistant and worked as a CNA in a nursing home. Having spent the past 37 years in Golva, Joan spent many years making her home across North Dakota and the west coast. Joan lived in Medora, Gladstone, Dickinson, Solen, Beach, Strasburg and finally Golva, for the last 37 years. Outside of North Dakota, Joan lived in Stayton, Echo and Glide, Ore.; Plentywood and Caryle, Mont.; White Swan, Wash. and Chadron, Neb.