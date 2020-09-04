× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan Kobs, 88, Bismarck, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center. Cremation has taken place, there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held with burial at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Joan was born June 25, 1932, in Fredonia, to Fred and Emma (Burkle) Buckey. She was raised and educated in the Jamestown area, graduating from Jamestown High School and then moving to Bismarck to work for the U.S. Department of the Army.

It was in Bismarck that she met Erv Kobs and it was not long before they knew they were meant for each other. On Oct. 4, 1958, they were married. They made their first home together in Fargo. In 1966, they moved back to Bismarck with Erv's job. In 1989, Joan went to work for USDA NRCS for several years before retiring.

Joan was a crafter, crossword puzzle solver, Scrabble player, jigsaw puzzler and walker. She loved traveling to new places and revisiting the previous places she had been to. Joan also enjoyed camping with her family, especially being able to take her walks while enjoying Theodore Roosevelt and Glacier National Parks, two of her favorite places to spend time in.

Joan was a kind, compassionate and gentle soul with a deep love for all her family.