Joan Bader

Joan was born March 16, 1966, in Elgin to Stan and MaryAnn Bader. She graduated from Mandan High School in 1984. She married Gerry Meissner. From a young age, Joan displayed many creative abilities which were evident in her employment at Scheels where those creative abilities, coupled with her hard work ethic and keen sense of style quickly moved her up the ladder from cashier to a managerial position. Her employment with Scheels afforded her opportunities to travel domestically and internationally and to meet celebrities such as Magic Johnson and Troy Aikman. Joan's faith moved her to study to become a Eucharistic minister which she did for many years. Although her budding career was cut far too short due to health reasons, Joan remained fun loving with such a big heart. Joan enjoyed so many things in life -- scrapbooking, coin collecting, shopping, skiing (even spending a day skiing in Colorado with Olympic Gold Medalist Bill Johnson). The inner strength Joan displayed during the many years of having to deal with health issues was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.