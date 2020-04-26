Jo Goldade passed away recently, due to cancer.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held. A livestream of the service will be available 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bismarck Funeral Home. Due to CDC Covid-19 restrictions on social gatherings, there will be no more than 10 visitors at a time.
Jo's given name was JoAnn, but only her mom was allowed to address her as such. Anyone else who made the mistake of using her given name got the firm response, “It's Jo.” Jo was born on a farm in South Dakota, to Albert and Kathryn. First there was Margaret, then Al, Ted, Helen, Jo, Fran, Charley, Dave, Larry and Phil. The family struggled financially but the love that held them together was extremely strong.
Jo attended nursing school in Breckenridge, Minnesota. At a dance she met a dashing young fellow named Jim Goldade. He was a student at the North Dakota State School of Science, Wahpeton. They married and had four children, Lisa, Marci, Steve, and David (stillborn). Jo worked as an RN at St. Alexius Medical Center for most of her career, in the pediatric unit, the night shift. She was proud of her work and devoted to being a caregiver. She loved being a nurse and taking care of kids. She was also ahead of her time, once famously responding to an instruction to put on her nurse's cap that she would absolutely put one on as soon as the male nurses did as well.
Jo was instrumental in beginning a yearly reunion of her siblings. These events are known for their love and laughter. And really good food. Jo remained close to all of her siblings and loved them all dearly. She loved sewing and gardening and had a real talent for both. There are endless family photos of the kids in all their homemade, Brady Bunch-era clothes. She said that attending the Women's World Cup in Manitoba and seeing the U.S. play was one of the highlights of her life.
It was obvious to anyone who spent more than five minutes with her that Jo's life was as a wife and mother. She was an incredible mom, although it was frustrating that as a nurse she was not easily fooled by the standard, “I don't feel good enough to go to school.” She was fiercely protective of all of her children. She once got so upset about Lisa's stocking cap being ruined at school that each child in Lisa's class had to write a letter of apology to Lisa.
Jo's children were able to bless her with six grandchildren, Sami and Jesse McCormick, Annie and Molly Fischer, and Ashley and Peyton Goldade. They were all so lucky to have her loving support and guidance for a good deal of their lives. Each of them shared a special bond with her and loved her immensely.
Jo will be dearly missed by her entire family, her devoted husband of 55 years, Jim; children, Lisa (Leroy) McCormick, Marci Goldade, and Steve (Nicole) Goldade; and numerous nieces and nephews. We know that her love will never leave us.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David; and two brothers, Ted and Charley.
In lieu of cut flowers please consider making a contribution to the charity of your choice, or donate blood.
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
