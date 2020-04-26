Jo Goldade

Jo was instrumental in beginning a yearly reunion of her siblings. These events are known for their love and laughter. And really good food. Jo remained close to all of her siblings and loved them all dearly. She loved sewing and gardening and had a real talent for both. There are endless family photos of the kids in all their homemade, Brady Bunch-era clothes. She said that attending the Women's World Cup in Manitoba and seeing the U.S. play was one of the highlights of her life.

It was obvious to anyone who spent more than five minutes with her that Jo's life was as a wife and mother. She was an incredible mom, although it was frustrating that as a nurse she was not easily fooled by the standard, “I don't feel good enough to go to school.” She was fiercely protective of all of her children. She once got so upset about Lisa's stocking cap being ruined at school that each child in Lisa's class had to write a letter of apology to Lisa.

Jo's children were able to bless her with six grandchildren, Sami and Jesse McCormick, Annie and Molly Fischer, and Ashley and Peyton Goldade. They were all so lucky to have her loving support and guidance for a good deal of their lives. Each of them shared a special bond with her and loved her immensely.