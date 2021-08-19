On Monday, August 16, 2021, Jim Mosbrucker, a lifelong Mandan resident and a true visionary in rodeo, passed away from a heart attack at the age of 77.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 21, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mandan with Fr. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Weigel Funeral Home followed by a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 PM.

Jim will be dearly missed by his wife of 59 years, Marge; children, Kelly (Karen), Bismarck, ND, Marty (Dawn), Wally, and son-in-law Shawn Brink all of Mandan, ND; grandchildren, Justin (Kayla) and TJ (Brandi) Sauers, Brady Brink, Masyn (Dustin Schmiess), Kash, and Karsen Mosbrucker, Brooke and Amy Mosbrucker; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Janice Stein (Bernard), Jeri Kurle (Duane), and Judy Hoffman (Ken).

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Mosbrucker, and daughter, Shelly Brink.

Please go to weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook, and provide condolences to Jim's family.