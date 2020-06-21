× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jill Small, 72, Bismarck, passed away on June 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N 6th St, Bismarck.

Jill was born on Dec. 16, 1947 in Bismarck, the daughter of Morris and Marjorie (Lang) Thiele. She attended school in McClusky, Minot and finished her education in Bismarck. On Sept. 4, 1964 she married her high school sweetheart, Duane Small, in Minot. They made their home in Bismarck and Minneapolis, Minn., before returning to the family farm south of Bismarck where they raised their family. A great joy in Jill's life was being able to help raise her grandchildren. She was always seen with one of her grandchildren in tow.

Jill and Duane's truck garden was well known for their potatoes and carrots. She earned the moniker “The Carrot Lady” at the various markets they frequented. Their potato garden grew to a size where they were able to sell their produce to several grocery stores in three states. Even though Jill was always busy, she was able to find time to go dancing with Duane two to three times a week.