Jill Harper

Jill Marie (Sem) Harper, Underwood, passed away peacefully June 6, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Underwood City Hall. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Jill with her family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)

