Jill Engraf

Jill Annette Engraf, 54, Reeder, died from injuries sustained in a tragic vehicle accident on Aug. 15, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck with family by her side.

Jill is survived by her partner Jeff Gullickson, Reeder; sisters Shari (Tracy) Doe, Bismarck and Gail (Warren) Doe, New England; uncle Ervin Hjemvik, Rancho Mirage, Calif.; nieces Cristal (Barb) Doe, Moorhead, Minn. and Annie (Don) Doe, New England; nephew Kory (Brennan) Doe, New England; great-nieces Kelsey, Sophia, and Olivia Doe; grandnephews Westin Gilman and Liam Doe and special friends Robyn Gullickson and her son Avian Gullickson-Gant.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Marilyn Engraf; grandparents Edwin and Myrtle (Jalbert) Engraf and Muns Hjemvik and Margaret (Hjemvik) Oakland; aunt Betty Goplin; uncles Marvin Hjemvik and Johnny Hjemvik; her cousin Doug Hjemvik: her sweet cats Bella, Callie, and Olaf; and her beloved dog Skip.

