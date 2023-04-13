BISMARCK - Jerry Zimmer, 72, Bismarck, passed away on April 11, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM, Monday, April 17 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Lunch and fellowship will follow the service.

Burial will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday April 17 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Gerald "Jerry" Edward Zimmer was born July 4, 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969 and served his country with great pride receiving a purple heart and bronze star. Jerry and Judy were married on May 1, 1981. He had a 33-year career with the North Dakota State Penitentiary.

Jerry was a caring, kind and devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend. After retirement he enjoyed working in the yard, and watching old western movies and anything history. Jerry and Judy enjoyed going on nature drives. He also enjoyed visiting with his brothers and sisters reminiscing and talking about their growing up days and spending time with grandpa and grandma Jacobson on the farm. Jerry dearly loved all his nieces and nephews and enjoyed teasing them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Clara Zimmer; brothers, Kevin Zimmer, Lance Zimmer; brothers-in-law, Don Thompson and Larry Roth.

Jerry is survived by wife, Judy; brother, Ed (Angie) Zimmer; sisters, Karen Thompson, Dede (Wendy) Kuntz, Vicki (Leo) Heinrich; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donnie (Priscilla) Roth, Kenny (Wanda) Roth, Carol (Mark) Peterson, Betty (Fred) Wirtz, Darwin (Bonnie) Roth, Clarence Jr. (Nola) Roth and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

To share memories of Jerry and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.