Jerome “Jerry” Murrey, Regan, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, on his 83rd birthday. He was born in 1937 in Bismarck and grew up on the family farm south of Wilton. He was the youngest of twelve born to Stan "Steve" and Agnes Murrey. He attended school in the country and city, graduating from St. Mary's High in 1955.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilton.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Jerry farmed portions of the home place most of his life and established his own farm when he purchased an acreage east of Regan in the late 60s. He married Colleen Nelson Graner on July 1, 1970, inheriting an instant family in Gordy, Steve, and Susie. Lauree came along in 1973, and his family was complete until 15 grandchildren arrived over the next four decades. He was known to all his “kids” simply as, “Papa.”