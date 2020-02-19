Jerome “Jerry” Murrey, Regan, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, on his 83rd birthday. He was born in 1937 in Bismarck and grew up on the family farm south of Wilton. He was the youngest of twelve born to Stan "Steve" and Agnes Murrey. He attended school in the country and city, graduating from St. Mary's High in 1955.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilton.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Jerry farmed portions of the home place most of his life and established his own farm when he purchased an acreage east of Regan in the late 60s. He married Colleen Nelson Graner on July 1, 1970, inheriting an instant family in Gordy, Steve, and Susie. Lauree came along in 1973, and his family was complete until 15 grandchildren arrived over the next four decades. He was known to all his “kids” simply as, “Papa.”
Papa was a highly respected farmer, a steward of the land, a talented mechanic, and a lover of the countryside which included the colorful characters he valued as friends and neighbors. He cherished rural life, often lamenting the slow loss of the farm community he and Colleen so enjoyed. He rediscovered a bit of that magic in his best friend -- his dog Charlie. Daily hunts surveying the Rock Hill countryside while riding the Gator often ended with Happy Hour and a meaty meal for both. No conversation with Papa was ever complete without a Charlie report.
Papa was the quiet anchor of his extended family, the man of “the farm,” the founder of the harvest feast. We affectionately dubbed him the “Polish Prince of Poverty Flats near Regan.”
Many years on his birthday, family and neighbors celebrated the Prince with whist, homemade soup, and royal tributes.
His family and many friends loved his humor, his booming laugh, his storytelling, his incredible memory, and his uncanny ability to mimic the voices of his favorite Regan characters. He observed nature daily and could predict weather better than the Almanac. The strong legacy he leaves to all includes the love of the land, his steady faith in God, and the deep respect he had for the common folks he cherished in everyday life. They all cherished him as a man of integrity.
He was preceded in death by his parents and ten of his siblings (May, Frank, John, Duke, Ted, Elbie, Margaret, Mickey, Donna, and Betty June). His faithful sister Delores remains. In his own family, his precious wife Colleen, son-in-law LeRoy, and daughter-in-law Susie passed ahead.
He is survived by his children, Lauree (Jesse) Hellman, Susie Kambeitz, Steve Graner, and Gordy (Ardell) Graner; fifteen grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including the Wilton Cenex crew he visited nearly every day. Many will carry his hilarious nicknames for them in their hearts forever.
Not much for crowds, Papa often slipped away unnoticed, escaping to his countryside peace. He left this Earth the same way. After many hospital visitors had gone home and all was quiet, he passed -- his way…his style -- to the Heavenly country of his dreams.
To share memories of Jerry and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.