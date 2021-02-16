Jerome Schneider
Jerome D. (Jerry) Schneider, 89, passed away Feb. 11, 2021 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck after a short illness.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The family encourages wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held Thursday at Bismarck Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.
Jerry was born to Thomas W. and Elizabeth Schneider on Nov. 28, 1931 in Bismarck, the oldest of 13 children. He attended St. Mary's grade school and high school. While in high school he worked at the National T Food Store in Bismarck where he met the love of his life, Deleila Eckman. In 1949, Jerry began working for Northwestern Bell Telephone. Shortly after he and Deleila were married in 1952, Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army. After training at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, he was sent to Stuttgart, Germany. He was discharged in 1954 and returned to Bismarck. In 1959 Jerry began working at the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier, walking many miles, and making miles of friends. He retired from the Post Office in 1994 and began working part-time for Midwest Motor Express, organizing, and selling inventory from their store until his final retirement in 2020.
Jerry was an avid bowler. He was elected to the Bismarck, Men's, and North Dakota State Bowling Halls of Fame. In 1986 he was elected president of the North Dakota Men's Bowling Association. Jerry had a number of other hobbies, including gardening, fishing, and all things related to purple martins.
Jerry is survived by his children Connie (John) Morrison, Ken (Ginger) Schneider, Tom (Donna) Schneider, Barry (Marilyn) Schneider, Don (Paulie) Schneider, Scott (Jana) Schneider, and Mary Beth (Brad) Rosen; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his brothers, Leo and Andrew (Ingrid); sisters, Agnes (Robert) McIntyre, Veronica (Sauter) Schneider, Monica (Fred) Schubert and Annette (John) Freund; brother-in-law Alex Gross; sisters-in-law Inez Schneider, Susan Schneider, Beverly Schneider, and Gloria Schneider; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Deleila, on Sept. 28, 2020; parents Thomas and Elizabeth; brothers Thomas, Dennis, Stephen, and Anthony; sisters Mary Gross and Josephine Tokach; sister-in-law Verene Schneider; infant grandson Carter Rosen; and step granddaughter Kari Ann Bosch.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Foundation.
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.