Jerome Schneider

Jerry was born to Thomas W. and Elizabeth Schneider on Nov. 28, 1931 in Bismarck, the oldest of 13 children. He attended St. Mary's grade school and high school. While in high school he worked at the National T Food Store in Bismarck where he met the love of his life, Deleila Eckman. In 1949, Jerry began working for Northwestern Bell Telephone. Shortly after he and Deleila were married in 1952, Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army. After training at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, he was sent to Stuttgart, Germany. He was discharged in 1954 and returned to Bismarck. In 1959 Jerry began working at the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier, walking many miles, and making miles of friends. He retired from the Post Office in 1994 and began working part-time for Midwest Motor Express, organizing, and selling inventory from their store until his final retirement in 2020.