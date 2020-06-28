Jerome Riederer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerome (Jerry) Neil Riederer went to Heaven April 17, 2020.

He was born March 7, 1945, to Jerome C. and Florence Riederer in Bismarck.

He then grew up on a farm south of Driscoll.

On Nov. 27, 1963, dad met mom, Dianna Oswald, to be married for 57 years.

Four adult children: Jolene (w) Keierleber, Steele, Barb (Ole) Quale, Wing, Susann (Darvis) Helm, Bismarck, Jody (Jennifer) Riederer, Driscoll; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and a cat named Whopper!

He then decided to go on his own and started a Janitorial and Painting Service. Dad's talent was in the painting. He did it well!

He then worked for a California company maintaining their satellite towers around North Dakota. Dad had many hobbies to teach us.

His love for hunting and fishing will forever live through us kids. He would always get us to bet that he would be the first to get his deer or get the fish. He usually won! I still don't know his secret fishing tricks, but think it was his hotdogs!

Dad is survived by his wife, Dianna Riederer, Driscoll; sister, Angie (Hilbert) Hoffman, Bismarck.