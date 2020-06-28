Jerome Riederer

Jerome (Jerry) Neil Riederer went to Heaven April 17, 2020.
He was born March 7, 1945, to Jerome C. and Florence Riederer in Bismarck.
He then grew up on a farm south of Driscoll.
On Nov. 27, 1963, dad met mom, Dianna Oswald, to be married for 57 years.
Four adult children: Jolene (w) Keierleber, Steele, Barb (Ole) Quale, Wing, Susann (Darvis) Helm, Bismarck, Jody (Jennifer) Riederer, Driscoll; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and a cat named Whopper!
He then decided to go on his own and started a Janitorial and Painting Service. Dad's talent was in the painting. He did it well!
He then worked for a California company maintaining their satellite towers around North Dakota. Dad had many hobbies to teach us.
His love for hunting and fishing will forever live through us kids. He would always get us to bet that he would be the first to get his deer or get the fish. He usually won! I still don't know his secret fishing tricks, but think it was his hotdogs!
Dad is survived by his wife, Dianna Riederer, Driscoll; sister, Angie (Hilbert) Hoffman, Bismarck.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents; uncle, Porty Riederer; in-laws, Clifford and Pearl Oswald.
Dad was cremated and will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the Old Cemetery, south of Driscoll.
Refreshments following graveside ceremony at the main street shelter.
Special thanks to Dennis Binder for being there for dad and all those that would help him out when he needed it the most or stopped by to visit him.
Thanks from the Riederer family.
