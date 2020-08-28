× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerome Houn, age 90, of Bismarck, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck with social distancing guidelines followed. Burial will be at noon, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Bismarck Funeral Home with rosary/sharing of memories starting at 4 p.m.

Jerome was born July 3, 1930, in the St. Michael area of Emmons County, to John and Magdelena (Jacob) Houn. He went to country school and worked on the family farm.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1949-1953.

Jerome met the love of his life, Ann Schumacher of Zeeland, in 1951 at a wedding dance in Napoleon. They were married Oct. 12, 1953, at St Michael's Catholic Church. Together they raised six sons, Larry, Alan, Timothy, David, Mark and Jerome.