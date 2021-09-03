Jerome Blumhagen, 81, of Harvey, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at the Baptist Health Care Center in Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hertz Funeral Home of Harvey.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at the First Lutheran Church of Harvey.

Burial will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery of Harvey.

Jerome Benjamin Blumhagen, son of Benjamin and Marie (Ehrman) was born May 24, 1940 in Drake. On June 25, 1976, Jerome married the love of his life, Sharon (Zander).

Jerome is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon of Bismarck, children, Andrea (Jay) Butler, Burnsville, Minn., Cindy (Alan) Leintz, Surrey, Traci (Ryan) Manchenton, Amarillo, Texas, Lara (Jerry) Schuh, Harvey, Brent, Moorhead, Minn. Brothers, Dwayne (Shirley) and Arlo (Karen) of Drake. Grandchildren Samantha (Ryan) Kostelecky, Kayla (Colt) Lathrop, Mckenzie (Cody) Landphere, Allison (Bo) Putrah, Lauren Butler (Ismail Pathan), Hunter, Gavyn and Easton Schuh. Great-grandchildren Gwen Kostelecky and Judd Landphere.

Jerome is preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law Kandyce Blumhagen.