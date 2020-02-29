Jennifer Isaak

Jennifer Joleen Isaak, 63, Bismarck, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck. A memorial service to honor Jennifer's life will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at First Lutheran Church, 800 N. 7th St., Bismarck, with Pastor Allen Wagner officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place per Jennifer's wishes.

Jennifer was born on Easter Day, April 1, 1956 in Bismarck to Walter and Sadie Wurm. She graduated from Bismarck High School in May 1974. She married Erlen Isaak in Bismarck on Sept. 6, 1974. Jennifer was the most loving and caring person you could ever hope to meet, always putting others' needs ahead of her own. Throughout her lifetime, you could find her seeking out special gifts for her loved ones and special friends. Even in her declining health, she still had to make it known to others how special they were to her. Her love for animals was also very apparent. She owned several dogs and cats throughout her lifetime and made contributions to support animals in need.