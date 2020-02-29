Jennifer Isaak

Jennifer Joleen Isaak, 63, Bismarck, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck. A memorial service to honor Jennifer's life will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at First Lutheran Church, 800 N. 7th St., Bismarck, with Pastor Allen Wagner officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place per Jennifer's wishes.
Jennifer was born on Easter Day, April 1, 1956 in Bismarck to Walter and Sadie Wurm. She graduated from Bismarck High School in May 1974. She married Erlen Isaak in Bismarck on Sept. 6, 1974. Jennifer was the most loving and caring person you could ever hope to meet, always putting others' needs ahead of her own. Throughout her lifetime, you could find her seeking out special gifts for her loved ones and special friends. Even in her declining health, she still had to make it known to others how special they were to her. Her love for animals was also very apparent. She owned several dogs and cats throughout her lifetime and made contributions to support animals in need.
Jennifer worked for various businesses in her lifetime. Those included: Dairy Queen, Bill's Husky Truck stop, Kmart and Specialized Cleaning & Restoration. Her last employer was Sanford Health in Bismarck where she ultimately retired from due to her declining health.
You have free articles remaining.
Blessed to have shared her life are her husband, Erlen; children, Karoline and Christopher; mom, Sadie Schilling; one sister, Margo (Wayne) Eisenbeis; four brothers-in-law, Ronnie (Sherry), Terry, Leon, and Larry; a sister-in-law, Rosemary (Dave) Nelson; aunts, Eva Schulz, Barbara Schulz, Berta Anstrom and Eldie (Marvin) Preszler; an uncle, Marvin Schulz; several cousins; nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Jennifer was met in heaven by her father, Walter; mother and father-in-law, Norman and Tillie Isaak; grandparents, John and Carolina (Schlect) Schulz and Delbert and Myrtle (Feltheim) Wurm, a sister-in-law, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of plants and flowers memorials are preferred to the Central Dakota Humane Society, Mandan or Furry Friends Rockin Rescue, Bismarck.
Jennifer, the world got darker the day you left us, but we promise to live our lives every day working to make it a little brighter until we all meet again.
Please visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to leave the family a message of condolence.