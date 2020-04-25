Jeffrey Stock

Jeffrey D. Stock, 60, Bismarck, passed away April 23, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, after a short battle with cancer. Jeff was born Sept. 14, 1959 to Roger and Maxine (Robson) Stock in Fargo and raised in Bismarck, where he continued to make his home.
Jeff attended Bismarck High School. In January 1978, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he acquired his GED and served in Germany, working on missile launching mobile generators. Upon returning, Jeff made a career as a highly skilled flooring installer serving the Bismarck-Mandan area up until the time of his illness.
Jeff's hobbies were hunting, reloading and woodworking. He loved to get together with his brothers, cousins, nephews and close friends for their annual fall hunting trips. He always said that these were some of his best memories. He made several lasting friendships over the years and will be missed by many.
He is survived by one sister, Jeanne (Kevin) Vetter, Lincoln; three brothers, William (Connie) Stock, Thief River Falls, Minn., Michael (Pam) Stock, Magnolia, Texas, Timothy (Nancy) Stock, Lincoln; many nieces, nephews, and their families, as well as lifelong friends, Rusty (Gail) Towne III and his beloved dog, Koda.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Maxine (Robson) Stock, and grandparents, Verne and Nell Stock and William and Elsie Robson.
Due to CDC regulations a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Please visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to leave the family condolences and sign the online guestbook. Memorials may be given in Jeff's name to Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue of Bismarck-Mandan.
