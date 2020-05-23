Jeffrey Sahli

Jeff was honored to be awarded a "Life Membership" to the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. He enjoyed many years hunting and fishing. Jeff was a passionate motorcycle rider. He enjoyed scenic drives through Minnesota, the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming. He was a man who was devoted to his family and friends, and beloved by them for his caring demeanor and sense of humor. He will be remembered as a kind soul who was always willing to help those in need.