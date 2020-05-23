Jeffrey Sahli

Survived by wife Debra; son Chris (Sheri); daughters Kelsey (Jake), Lynsey, and stepsons Brian and Jason. Brothers Mike (Mary), Mark (Amy), sisters Jane and Teresa; and seven grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents Jerome and Lucille, brother Steve, and many beloved aunts and uncles.
Jeff was honored to be awarded a "Life Membership" to the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. He enjoyed many years hunting and fishing. Jeff was a passionate motorcycle rider. He enjoyed scenic drives through Minnesota, the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming. He was a man who was devoted to his family and friends, and beloved by them for his caring demeanor and sense of humor. He will be remembered as a kind soul who was always willing to help those in need.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
The family asks that in lieu of cards or flowers, that donations be made in Jeff's name to ABATE North Dakota. Donations can be sent to 1001 S. 22nd St. Bismarck, ND 58504.
