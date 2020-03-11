Jeanne (Kassian) Folmer, 51, Bismarck, passed away on March 8, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will take place at a later date at Sunne Lutheran Cemetery, Wilton.
Jeanne was born on Aug. 4, 1968, in Bismarck to Harry and Carol (Sedivec) Kassian. She grew up in Wilton and graduated from Wilton High School in 1986. She went on to Interstate Business College and received her certification as a medical assistant. She worked at the Donut Hole, Big Boy, American Linen, Stonewall Saloon, ND State Penitentiary, Mid Dakota Clinic, Med-Center One/Sanford, and most recently the State of North Dakota in the Department of Human Services, Medical Division Program Integrity Unit. One of her first jobs, however, was babysitting the Kambeitz's, where she would earn, “lots of money!”
She enjoyed baking and decorating beautiful cakes, especially when it came to weddings, anniversaries, and birthdays. With her endless supply of scrapbook materials, she was known to make her own greeting cards and shared them with her friends and family.
Jeanne loved dogs and had a special place in her heart for golden retrievers. She considered her dogs her children, which included Gizmo, Sheeba, Duke, Shadow, Willow and Mitzi – and she never turned down anyone else's dog!
She is survived by her parents, Harry and Carol; siblings, Crystal (Carroll) Dewing, Cheryl Anderson, Kelly (Steve) Bauer, Harry Jr. (Kathy) Kassian. Auntie Neener is also survived by nieces and nephews, Lukas Anderson, Nicole (Phil Robbins) Anderson, Michael (Jenny) Dewing, Lisa Dewing, Mandie Jo (Nick) Ehlert and Mikayla Kassian; great-nieces and nephews, Weston and Brooks Dewing, Aspyn Dewing, and Rowan Ehlert; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and her golden retriever, Mitzi.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pete and Ella Kassian, Hilma and Orie Monk, and George Sedivec; uncle/godfather, Nick Kassian; brother-in-law, Larry Anderson; aunt, Jeanne Sedivec; and uncle, Rod Howe.
