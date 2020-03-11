Jeanne (Kassian) Folmer, 51, Bismarck, passed away on March 8, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will take place at a later date at Sunne Lutheran Cemetery, Wilton.

Jeanne was born on Aug. 4, 1968, in Bismarck to Harry and Carol (Sedivec) Kassian. She grew up in Wilton and graduated from Wilton High School in 1986. She went on to Interstate Business College and received her certification as a medical assistant. She worked at the Donut Hole, Big Boy, American Linen, Stonewall Saloon, ND State Penitentiary, Mid Dakota Clinic, Med-Center One/Sanford, and most recently the State of North Dakota in the Department of Human Services, Medical Division Program Integrity Unit. One of her first jobs, however, was babysitting the Kambeitz's, where she would earn, “lots of money!”

She enjoyed baking and decorating beautiful cakes, especially when it came to weddings, anniversaries, and birthdays. With her endless supply of scrapbook materials, she was known to make her own greeting cards and shared them with her friends and family.