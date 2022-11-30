BISMARCK - Jeanne Bergendahl, 87, Bismarck, died November 26, 2022. A Spring funeral in 2023 is to be announced.

Jeanne was born July 10, 1935 in Alba Township, Jackson Co., Minnesota, to Victor and Minnie (Hussong) Fleace. She graduated from Okabena High School in Okabena, Minnesota. She married Gary Bergendahl on December 2, 1957 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They lived in Worthington, Minnesota for eight years before moving to Bismarck in August 1965.

She worked as a secretary-bookkeeper-receptionist at Charles Hall Youth Services, Century High School, ND State Nurses Association, and Meyer Broadcasting Company. Her family and homelife were always the most important things in her life. She loved dancing, walking, counted cross-stitch, listening to music, traveling and reading. In her later years, her hobby was genealogy. She loved playing Trivial Pursuit and Jeopardy. She was active in the Church of Corpus Christi. Her husband of 60 years died January 13, 2018.

Jeanne is survived by her son, Bart (Judy) Bergendahl, daughter, Dawn (Michael) McKay, son, Todd Bergendahl, grandchildren; Brett (Valerie) Bergendahl, Lauren (Rich) Kastner, Marina McKay, Kelly McKay, Brandy (Chris) Prosser, four great-grandsons; Lucas Bergendahl, Marshall Kastner, Aaron and Oliver Prosser, two great-granddaughters; Lacey Bergendahl and Julia Kastner. She is also survived by two brothers; Gerald (Gwen) Fleace and James (Gladys) Fleace, five sisters; Mary Ann (Siebe) Muller, Victoria (Myron) Miller, Georgiana (Gerald) McConnell, Pamela (Randal) Erwin and Roxanne Meyer, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant grandson; Chad Bergendahl, infant twin brothers; Cecil and Claire Fleace, sisters; Dorothy Coutu, Margaret Drury, Helen Stenzel and brothers; John and Robert Fleace and sister-in-law, Lila Fleace.

To share memories of Jeanne and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.