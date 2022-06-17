BISMARCK - Jeanette J. (Flemmer) Miller, 81 of Bismarck, formerly of Beulah, died peacefully at Missouri Slope Care Center Bismarck on, June 16, 2022. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. CDT, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Beulah Congregational Church, with Pastor Istavan Vasarhelyi officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.