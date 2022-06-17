 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeanette J. (Flemmer) Miller

BISMARCK - Jeanette J. (Flemmer) Miller, 81 of Bismarck, formerly of Beulah, died peacefully at Missouri Slope Care Center Bismarck on, June 16, 2022. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. CDT, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Beulah Congregational Church, with Pastor Istavan Vasarhelyi officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, Stanley Miller; her son, Brendan Flemmer; and his wife, Mary Kay; two grandchildren: Ava Jean Flemmer and Zoe Lee Flemmer; numerous nieces; nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; one sister, Leona Weil; and two brothers: Erhardt and Ervin Pischel.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

