Jeanette Filler

Jeanette Jean Filler, 81, of Bismarck, entered eternal rest with her family present at St. Alexius Hospital on Jan. 10, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service is planned for future date, cremation has taken place.

Jeanette was born June 11, 1939 in Rugby to Albert and Ann Kurzweg (Neuman). After a brief stay in Grand Forks, she moved to Harvey where she graduated from high school in 1957. Upon graduation, Jeanette lived in Hawaii, Georgia and Guam as her husband served in the military. She returned to North Dakota in 1972 after residing briefly in Illinois. Jeanette worked for the North Dakota Public Service Commission serving as an administrative assistant to the commissioners for 26 years and retired in 2001.

Jeanette enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and was an avid reader of novels, especially those by Danielle Steel. She also enjoyed her outings with the Red Hat Ladies and their lunch dates as well as keeping an attentive eye on the weather.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jeffery Filler and grandson Scott Filler.

Jeanette is survived by her brother Ed Kurzweg (Sandy), her sister, Linda Otto (Ron), sons, Dr. Elliott Filler (Sue), Brian Filler (Kim) and daughter, Gale Schuchard (Rick), five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

