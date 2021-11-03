Jean (Kilwein) Kuntz, 67, of Redmond, Washington passed away Oct. 26, 2021. At Jean's request she will be cremated, and private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Jean married Art Kuntz in Bismarck, having recently celebrated their 47th anniversary.

Jean was born in Dickinson on Nov. 11, 1953 to Frank A. Kilwein (deceased) and Dorothy (Hollinger) Kilwein. She attended Catholic schools in Dickinson through her freshman year of high school, and then graduated from McClintock High School in Tempe, Arizona. Jean completed her associate of arts degree in business administration at Bismarck Community College and then went on to complete her Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration at University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. Her working career was primarily focused on Human Resources and other roles within several Seattle area municipalities. She enjoyed building relationships with her coworkers many of which turned into longstanding friendships.