Jean Keyes

Jean was born Jan. 22, 1923, to Thomas A. and Ellen L. Donelly in Grafton. She grew up on the family farm homesteaded by her grandfather in 1879. Jean graduated from Grafton High School in 1940 and graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn., in 1944 with a degree in elementary education.

During the war years, Jean Donelly wrote letters to several high school friends serving overseas. One of those friends was Walter Keyes from Grafton. The letters Walter received from Jean provided hope and a safe haven in the jungles of New Guinea. After serving three years in the US Army Signal Corps in the South Pacific, Walter Keyes returned to Grafton in 1945. He promptly looked up his angel and Jean and Walter were married in Grafton in 1946.

Jean and Walter raised eight children. The family lived in Bismarck, (1949-60), Mendota Heights, Minn., (1960-62), and moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., in 1962. Jean taught for one year but her destiny was to raise and care for her family. She learned to be a great cook during her days on the farm. Her recipes for cinnamon rolls and “never fail” pie crust are cherished by her family. Jean loved to garden, sew and was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. Jean and Walter enjoyed playing cards and loved to throw steaks on the grill for family and friends. Grandma Jean frequently challenged her grandchildren to double solitaire. She seldom lost. Jean looked forward to and could usually complete her daily crossword puzzle past the age of 97. Most of all, Jean will always be remembered for the happy, loving home she provided for her family.