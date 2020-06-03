With our hearts broken, we say goodbye to our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend. Jarmin Bohl, (Enumclaw, Washington) age 68, lost his battle with lung cancer May 16, 2020. He was such a warrior thru this battle but still managed to keep his wit and sense of humor.
He was born to George (deceased) and Frances Bohl on May 1, 1952. He grew up in Flasher. Eventually joining the U.S. Marine Corp which he was a proud veteran, served in the Vietnam War and was honorary discharged.
He married the love of his life in 1988, Diane Bohl. They were married for 31 years and lived in Enumclaw, Washington, for the past 30 years. They were blessed with an amazing son Jacob. Jarmin was also proud to have reconnected to his son from a previous marriage Nicholas (Jesse) and grandchildren Ethan, Tucker, Ruthie.
Jarmin retired in 2018 from a job he was very passionate and loved as a safety manager. He was a dedicated sports fan. Loved his Seahawks…The 12th fan!!!
He always had fun playing his guitar, camping with the family and especially a good round of golf.
He is survived by his wife Diane, sons Jacob and Nicholas (Jesse), grandchildren Ethan, Tucker, Ruthie, mother, Frances Bohl and his eight brothers and sisters. George Jr. (Fran), Marilyn (Tom deceased) Nolan, Andriette/Andi (Jerry) Bonogofsky, Carlotta (Tom deceased) Thomas, Darrell (Billie Jean), Dale (Karen Lang), Brian (Amy) and Rob (Brenda), numerous nieces and nephews which he adored, uncles, aunts and many cousins. Also his extended Washington family and friends. He will be missed by all.
He will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery at a later date, as allowed by the state. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Sumner Voiles Funeral Chapel, Sumner, Washington.
