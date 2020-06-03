× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With our hearts broken, we say goodbye to our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend. Jarmin Bohl, (Enumclaw, Washington) age 68, lost his battle with lung cancer May 16, 2020. He was such a warrior thru this battle but still managed to keep his wit and sense of humor.

He was born to George (deceased) and Frances Bohl on May 1, 1952. He grew up in Flasher. Eventually joining the U.S. Marine Corp which he was a proud veteran, served in the Vietnam War and was honorary discharged.

He married the love of his life in 1988, Diane Bohl. They were married for 31 years and lived in Enumclaw, Washington, for the past 30 years. They were blessed with an amazing son Jacob. Jarmin was also proud to have reconnected to his son from a previous marriage Nicholas (Jesse) and grandchildren Ethan, Tucker, Ruthie.

Jarmin retired in 2018 from a job he was very passionate and loved as a safety manager. He was a dedicated sports fan. Loved his Seahawks…The 12th fan!!!

He always had fun playing his guitar, camping with the family and especially a good round of golf.