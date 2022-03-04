Jared Horning

Our kind, tender-hearted and beloved Jared Alan Horning, 42, fulfilled his life mission and earthly duties with patience and endurance, passing away Monday, February 14, 2022 “Valentine's Day” near Sinclair, Wyoming. He was born April 12th, 1979 to Sandra Kay (Kelly) Merkley and Gary Lee Horning Sr. in Jamestown, North Dakota.

In his younger years, Jared was physically strong and a natural athlete and would jump into any new sport with both feet, he enjoyed wrestling, football, hackysack and frisbee golf to name a few. He was fun to play board games with and could bring you to a belly laugh with his jokes.

Jared was selfless, always willing to put his own wants and needs aside. He was happiest assisting others reach for their dreams. It was important to Jared to support his wife's career and the work she continues to do helping children.

He was empathetic, always thoughtful and considerate in serving others. You could count on Jared to be there for support in trials and struggle. His passion for food and cooking was a way he found to bless others.

In May of 2008, Jared married the love of his life Rebecca in Provo Canyon Utah. Jared and his wife enjoyed outdoor activities with their family, such as playing at the reservoirs, canoeing, biking and hiking. They became parents with the birth of sons Jake (8) and Jaxson (7). Jared was a family man, his wife and children were the center of his heart.

His life's legacy are his two boys, who have been immersed in his love and constant watchful care over the last 8 years of his life. Jared spent countless hours playing with them, guiding them, sharing his life's wisdom. His son Jake stated “Dad was always fun, he is cool, smart and funny too. Jaxson said, “Dad always went on adventures. I love those days when we hiked.”

Well done Jared!

Jared is survived by his wife Rebecca Sarah Martell and their two sons Jake Ryan Horning and Jaxson Hunter Horning. He is also survived by his parents Gary Horning, Sandra (Don) Merkley, His Aunts, Uncles and 10 siblings. Gary (AnnaLeena) Horning Jr., Desirae Horning, Cameron (Stephanie) Horning, Celeste (Stacey) Bendish, Deidre (Shaun) Wessner, Erica(Jeff) Zaine, Amber(Matthew) Brintnell, Rochelle Horning, Crystal (Christian) Banks, BreaAnn (DeAngelo Guthrie) Odom. Also his siblings children whom he loved dearly! Patrik Horning, Reese Clausen, Tiffany Creech, Jordan Schroeder, Jayden Harm, Paeton, Preston, Cole and Knox Horning, Cierra Strom, Jacob, CaSandra, Stacey II, Christian, CaTrina Bendish, Ethan, McKayla, Evan, McKenna, McKenzie Wessner, Calvin Zaine, Daisie, Jazmyn Brintnell, Ophelia, Virgil, Opal, Charlotte, LeRoy, Mabel Banks, Eric Odom Jr., KayBreaunna Odom.

Jared is preceded in death by his niece Stephanie Flory and all Grandparents.

Friends and Family may come to honor this remarkable man. Services will be held Saturday, March 5th at 10:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – 1500 Country West Road, Bismarck, North Dakota.