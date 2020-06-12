Janis Slaughter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Janis A. (Hust) Slaughter, Bismarck, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7111 Williamson Drive, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Avenue, Bismarck. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Janis was the daughter of Adam and Marie (Schmierer) Hust. She was born and raised in the Tappen area. On Aug. 20, 1957, she married Dustin Devereaux and together they had two children, Wade and Karan. Dustin passed away in 1969. On June 4, 1971, Janis married Delane Slaughter and together, they had four children, Terrill, Brian, Jason and DeeJan.

Janis worked on the family farm until 1986, when she went to work at the Tappen Public School as a cook. In 1991, the family moved to Bismarck where she worked various cooking jobs throughout Bismarck, retiring in 2001. Her husband, Delane, passed away in 2018.