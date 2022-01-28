Janice Olson, 81, formerly of Almont, died Jan. 26, 2022, at Village Care Homes Assisted Living in Spring, Texas. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Per Janice's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Janice Lee (Ritz) Olson was born April 14, 1940, to Claude and Minnie (Fulton) Ritz. She graduated from Almont High School and worked as a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines for 25 years. In 1963, she married Leonard Olson in Almont, and they made their home in California until 1981 when they moved back to Almont. In 2017, she moved to Texas where her son resides.

Blessed to have shared her life is her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Jenna Olson, Caldwell, Texas, along with her three grandchildren, Ethan, Aaron and Ava; a brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Carol Ritz of Almont; a sister-in-law, Bonnee Ritz of Almont; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents and her brother and sisters, Audrey, LeRoy and LaVonne.