Janice Marie Menge

MANDAN - Janice Marie Menge, 80, Mandan, passed away on September 6, 2022, at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held at House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Bismarck, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

Jan was born on January 12, 1942, in Bismarck. She was the third of seven children of Peter and Elizabeth (Wolf) Volk.

Jan married David Menge on December 28, 1963, in Bismarck. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and “mom” to many. She was a devoted homemaker and also would worked part-time at United Printing and then Image Printing. Jan also dedicated many years volunteering with the American Cancer Society and other organizations. She loved serving others at House of Prayer and her true love was Jesus.

Jan enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. Whether it was playing cards, crafting, quilting, or camping she always a go-getter and made those around her feel welcome and included. She had a smile on her face and brought joy to those around her.

Jan is survived by her children, Steve Menge, Susan (Carmine) DiGiacomo, Marc (Lisa) Menge; grandchildren: Preston (Seville) Elmer, Maria DiGiacomo, Carmine DiGiacomo II, Patricia DiGiacomo, Nichole Sanches, Morgan Menge, Austin Menge, Taylor (Dillon) Durk, Zachary Tonneson, Jackson Tonneson, Dylan Tonneson and several great-grandchildren, siblings: Linda (Jack) Morrell, Bonnie (David) Buresh, Kirk (Kim) Volk, Mary (Bernie) Piper, along with many nieces and nephews.

Jan was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Nancy, parents and two sisters, Carlene (Ken) Colburn, Patricia (Raymond) Bender.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to House of Prayer.

