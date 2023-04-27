BISMARCK - Janice Laverne Aldrich Johnson, 87, Bismarck, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, after battling Alzheimer's. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023 at United Church of Christ, Bismarck.

Janice was born February 12, 1936, in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Washburn High School, received her bachelor's degree at University of Minnesota, and earned her master's degree from Minnesota State Mankato.

Janice met her husband Duane at the University of MN college fellowship. They married in 1955. Together they adopted three children through Children's Home Society.

Jan was active in her community throughout her life; she was a teacher in the MPLS Public Schools for decades, volunteered at MN History Museum, acted as a Guardian Ad Litem for the court system, earned her Master Gardner titled and used it to beautify Habitat for Humanity properties. Jan started Mother's Morning Out, a daycare cooperative, at Mayflower Church in the 1960's.

Music was an important piece of family culture. Brad, Kris and Sarah all took music lessons throughout their growing years, and classical music played in her home daily.

Jan's retirement years were filled with gardening, cherished visits to the Stowe Lake cabin, and volunteering.

When dementia determined she could no longer live at home, she moved to a Memory Care Community at Touchmark in Bismarck where Kris and Scott could have her nearby.

Janice is survived by her daughters, Kris (Scott) Kleinjan, Bismarck, Sarah (JJ) McSweeney, Canyon Lake, TX; brothers, Stephen (Myrna) and Byron (Shawn) Aldrich, both of Grand Marais, MN; sister-in-law, Phyllis Aldrich, Golden Valley, MN; cherished grandchildren, Nolan (Amanda) Kleinjan, Dickinson, Mason (Paige) Kleinjan, Denver, Taesha McSweeney, Canyon Lake, TX; and many loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George F. and Marjorie Shimel Aldrich; brother, Hillis Aldrich; son, Bradley Johnson; and husband, Duane.

Memorials are preferred to Children's Home Society MN, MN Historical Society, or MN Arboretum. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the Touchmark staff who provided an unparalleled living experience for Jan, in spite of her cognitive challenges.

The family also extends their thanks to CHI St. Alexius Hospice staff who carried out the family's prime directive of comfort and quality of life through her final moments.

To share memories of Jan and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.