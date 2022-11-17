Janice K. Cieslak, 83, passed away on November 15, 2022.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan. Visitation will be one hour prior to service, 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM.

Jan was born November 14, 1939, in Bismarck to George and Tressa (Rauchwater) Wetch. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Central High School in 1957. Jan retired after many years of working for Frontier Directory where she made many lifelong friends.

Jan took immense pride in her family enjoying many family outings and attending her grandchildren's activities. Jan was happiest when everyone around her was happy and will be remembered for her selflessness and generosity.

Jan was an avid lifelong sports fan whether in person or watching on television and some of her favorite memories were attending sporting events–most notably a Cubs game in recent years. She was also active in her faith community and took comfort in her Catholic faith.

Jan will be deeply missed and remembered lovingly by her many friends and family. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn, of Bismarck and her children Scott (Anell) Cieslak of Becker, MN, Janelle Pepple of Fessenden, ND, Stacy John of Bismarck, ND, Dan (Julie) Cieslak of Brookings, SD, and Shelley (Gary) Harper of Glendive, MN as well as her grandchildren Michael, Jordan (Brian), Sean, Garrett, Allison, Hayden, Zachary, Hailey, and Brayden.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, George and Tressa Wetch.