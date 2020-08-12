× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice Johnson, 77, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at a local care center. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Janice was born July 12, 1943, to Orville and Margret (Eagen) Dronen in Sharron. She was raised and educated in Valley City. She obtained a bachelor's degree in human resources from Valley City State University. Janice also joined the North Dakota Army National Guard in the mid-70s and served over 22 years and retired as a staff sergeant.

Janice married the love of her life Arvid Johnson Nov. 4, 1989, and they moved to Mandan shortly after that. Her passions were all things fabric and was often referred to as a master quilter. She and Arvid loved ballroom dancing, laughing and also made beautiful old-world Santas and sold them at Pride of Dakota shows across the state until they retired from that around 2012. The other two loves of her life are her dogs, Buddy and Lucky.

Janice is survived by her daughters Darcy (Harley) Schwind, Mandan; Nikki (Jay) Larson, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Angie Sinkula, Lakeville, Minn.; nine grandkids and four great grandkids.