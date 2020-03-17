Janet Christmann

She was born on Feb. 14, 1949 in Napoleon, the daughter of Frank "Bud" and Clara (Baumgartner) Simon. She graduated from Napoleon High School in 1967 and went on to become an LPN. Her nursing profession carried throughout all aspects of her life. She was a loving, caring and special person with an infectious laugh that always brought a ray of sunshine and laughter to a room. Most who met her never forgot her for that simple reason. Her life revolved around family, friends and her grandchildren. As children, we always knew that we could count on mom to be there and love us all unconditionally.