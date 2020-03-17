Janet Christmann

Janet (Simon) Christmann, 71, Napoleon, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 in Bismarck.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1949 in Napoleon, the daughter of Frank "Bud" and Clara (Baumgartner) Simon. She graduated from Napoleon High School in 1967 and went on to become an LPN. Her nursing profession carried throughout all aspects of her life. She was a loving, caring and special person with an infectious laugh that always brought a ray of sunshine and laughter to a room. Most who met her never forgot her for that simple reason. Her life revolved around family, friends and her grandchildren. As children, we always knew that we could count on mom to be there and love us all unconditionally.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Bitz, Grand Forks; Troy (Pam) Bitz, Mandan; Travis Bitz, Bismarck; and Brandon (Alicia) Christmann, Bismarck; nine grandchildren, Kaitlynn Showalter, Tucker Hager, Jordan Bitz, Arianna Bitz, Alyssa Bitz, Ellis Bitz, Rebecca Christmann, Riley Christmann, and Michael Christmann; and many dear relatives and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents.
The family of Janet would like to extend our sincere thanks to all those who blessed her life with love and care: Monica Watkins, Jerry Christmann, Marvin and Marie Schnabel, Jim and Anita Fettig, Fr. Al Bitz, Sharon Hauck, the Napoleon Care Center staff and the staff at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.
We celebrate her life knowing that she is now in Heaven next to those that she has missed and loved so dearly. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. There will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place.
