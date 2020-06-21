Jane (Williamson) Winge passed away peacefully June 12, 2020, in Bismarck.
Jane was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Jan. 8, 1926. She attended Carnegie-Mellon University receiving a bachelor of science degree, the University of Pittsburgh receiving a master of letters and the University of Wisconsin receiving a master of science degree.
Jane and Ralph Winge met 1973 and married March 1, 1974. They lived on their farm in Litchville. Jane worked at NDSU in Fargo, returning to Litchville on weekends. She retired as Professor Emeritus. They were a curious and brilliant couple and their marriage an example of love and devotion for 46 years.
Jane embraced rural life and was a gracious hostess. She sewed her own beautifully tailored clothing and created elaborate quilts. Along with close neighbors in the “Litchville Committee 2000” co-authored cookbooks, “Ritzy Rhubarb Secrets” and “Pumpkin, Winter Squash and Carrots.”
Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents, Charles and Adella Williamson; and her brother, George Williamson.
Jane is survived by her brother, David Williamson, and many nieces and nephews.
Her full obituary can be found at eastgatefuneral.com/obituary/jane-winge.
A memorial announcement will be made at a future date.
