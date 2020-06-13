Jan Yale

Jan (Wahl) Yale, wife of Steven Yale and daughter of Joyce and Richard Wahl, passed away June 9, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will occur at a later date.

Survived by husband, Steven; daughter, Alexis; mother, Joyce; brother, Todd; sister-in-law, Yolanda (Yo) Wahl; niece, Jenn Wahl; nephew, Josh Wahl and his wife, Elsa Wahl; and great-nephew, Oliver Wahl.

Preceded in death by father, Richard Wahl.

