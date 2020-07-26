James Thiele

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Hayden Thiele, 83, completed his journey through life on July 21, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Burial will follow at Peace Cemetery, New Salem.

Jim was born Sept. 16, 1936, in New Salem, to Max and Opal Thiele. His parents ran the local butcher shop and grocery, Thiele Grocery, and he grew up with a great appreciation for agriculture and the outdoors. He graduated from New Salem High School in 1954 and then attended college at North Dakota State University becoming a lifelong Bison sports diehard. Jim married the love of his life, Carolyn Freise, on Feb. 8, 1959, in their hometown of New Salem.

Jim lived all over North Dakota during his career as a soil scientist. He, Carolyn and their three children lived in Bismarck, Crosby, Bowbells, Rugby and Bottineau before he settled down again in Bismarck as his final home. He culminated his career with the Federal Soil Conservation Service by being promoted to serve as the State Soil Scientist for North Dakota.