James Thiele

James Hayden Thiele, 83, completed his journey through life on July 21, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Burial will follow at Peace Cemetery, New Salem.
Jim was born Sept. 16, 1936, in New Salem, to Max and Opal Thiele. His parents ran the local butcher shop and grocery, Thiele Grocery, and he grew up with a great appreciation for agriculture and the outdoors. He graduated from New Salem High School in 1954 and then attended college at North Dakota State University becoming a lifelong Bison sports diehard. Jim married the love of his life, Carolyn Freise, on Feb. 8, 1959, in their hometown of New Salem.
Jim lived all over North Dakota during his career as a soil scientist. He, Carolyn and their three children lived in Bismarck, Crosby, Bowbells, Rugby and Bottineau before he settled down again in Bismarck as his final home. He culminated his career with the Federal Soil Conservation Service by being promoted to serve as the State Soil Scientist for North Dakota.
To his family, Jim was known fondly as “gramps,” but to everyone he knew, he was known as a kind, loving soul. He was quick to a friendly game of cards, particularly pinochle with his family or his pals at the Elks Lodge. He was an avid reader, the first on the library's list, and an unabashed lover of sentimental movies. Another great passion of his was playing and watching golf, a love he passed onto his sons and grandsons. A North Dakota boy at heart, he enjoyed hunting on the family farm with his sons and grandkids, and he taught his whole family how to appreciate life. He had a smile for everyone.
Jim is survived by his children, David (Kelly) Thiele, Dan (Corrine) Thiele and and Sue (Troy) Borud; his eight grandchildren, Sara (Levi) Gulbrandson, James (Katie) Thiele, Paige (Blaine) Thompson, Kaitlin (Jacob) Goldade, Mason Borud, Kyle (Eric) Teller, Conor (Morgan) Borud and Payton (fiancé, Jordan Piatz) Borud; and six great-grandchildren, Skylar, Wyatt, Holt, Olivia, Oliver, and Ryan.
He was greeted in Heaven by his wife, Carolyn Thiele; great-grandson, Elijah Thiele; his parents; and older sister, Janet Ackley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Furry Friends Rockin Rescue animal shelter in Lincoln. Jim was a friend to all, including the many dogs and “Mr. Kittys” he rescued during his lifetime.
