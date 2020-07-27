James Olson

James B. Olson, 84, Driscoll, passed away on July 24, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Jim was born in Bismarck to Harold and Clara Olson on Nov. 23, 1935. He attended school in Sterling and graduated from Bismarck High School. He married Alice Schumaker on Jan. 24, 1960 at the Driscoll Lutheran Church. He devoted his life to farming and ranching on the family farm near Sterling. He had a great passion for the land and livestock. After Jim retired from farming, he spent more time at auction sales. He had great enthusiasm for collecting antiques and visiting the small communities in the area. Each summer he grew a big crop of cucumbers, tomatoes and potatoes in his garden. He enjoyed sharing the garden vegetables with family and friends.
Jim supported the local community through the Driscoll's Men Club. He enjoyed planning and organizing the annual Fourth of July Celebrations in Driscoll. Over the years he worked at pancake suppers, pit BBQs and the annual Turkey Day dinner. He took great pride in the history and people of his local community.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; and his companion, Carol Christenson. Jim is survived by two sons, Scott (LeAnn), Eden Prairie, Minn., and Grant (Dr. Gabrielle Vencel-Olson), Willmar, Minn.; grandchildren, Connor and Hannah, Willmar, Minn.; granddaughter, Janet (Mark) Ditter; and three great grandchildren, Andy, Ben and David Ditter, Minneapolis, Minn.
Memorials can be sent to Grace Lutheran Church in Driscoll.
The family of Jim wishes to extend their sincere thanks to his doctors and the COVID-19 Care Team at Sanford Health.To share memories of James and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com
