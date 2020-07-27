James Olson

Jim was born in Bismarck to Harold and Clara Olson on Nov. 23, 1935. He attended school in Sterling and graduated from Bismarck High School. He married Alice Schumaker on Jan. 24, 1960 at the Driscoll Lutheran Church. He devoted his life to farming and ranching on the family farm near Sterling. He had a great passion for the land and livestock. After Jim retired from farming, he spent more time at auction sales. He had great enthusiasm for collecting antiques and visiting the small communities in the area. Each summer he grew a big crop of cucumbers, tomatoes and potatoes in his garden. He enjoyed sharing the garden vegetables with family and friends.