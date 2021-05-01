James Nelson

James Lee Nelson, 78, Dickinson, passed away April 17, 2021, at the Benedictine Living Community in Dickinson.

Jim was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Bismarck, the youngest child of Edward and Florence Nelson. He attended school in Hebron and Hazen, followed by graduation from North Dakota State University. His professional career spanned 30 years at the Dickinson Research Center as animal husbandman.

He is survived by his wife Karen and two sons, Eric and Clifton. Jim has two surviving siblings, Clayton Nelson and Sharon Nelson Huber.

He was preceded in death by two sons, his parents and an older brother.

Memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials to Country House Memory Care in Dickinson, ND.