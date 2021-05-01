 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Nelson
0 comments

James Nelson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Nelson

James Lee Nelson, 78, Dickinson, passed away April 17, 2021, at the Benedictine Living Community in Dickinson.

Jim was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Bismarck, the youngest child of Edward and Florence Nelson. He attended school in Hebron and Hazen, followed by graduation from North Dakota State University. His professional career spanned 30 years at the Dickinson Research Center as animal husbandman.

He is survived by his wife Karen and two sons, Eric and Clifton. Jim has two surviving siblings, Clayton Nelson and Sharon Nelson Huber.

He was preceded in death by two sons, his parents and an older brother.

Memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials to Country House Memory Care in Dickinson, ND.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News