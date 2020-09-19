James Lunday

Jim was born July 2, 1933, to Elmer Calvin Lunday and Martha Anna Duschka, in the old Lunday farmhouse at the edge of Vesta, Neb. He lived there with his older sister, Mary, his little white goat, and his dog, Pup. He enjoyed riding the Shetland pony he won at a fair and being with his cousins and friends. He was a right-hand man to his dad, working in the fields throughout his childhood and youth. Jim also liked to go along shopping with his mom. He was active in the 4-H club that his father started. Early in life, he earned his own money for cars, etc. He enlisted in the regular U.S. Army, in Beatrice, Neb., on Feb. 3, 1953. He trained at Camp Chaffee, Ark., and later shipped to Korea, where he served from April 1953 to October 1954. He camped in a tent in the Northeast corner, one or two miles south of where the demilitarized zone is now. The winters were just like the ones in North Dakota. Jim was a criminal investigator and did field work. Jim caught a North Korean Communist General. From Korea, he was shipped to North Dakota Military District at Bismarck. This is where he met his bride-to-be, Berneice Schield, a civil service stenographer. They were married on Feb. 6, 1956 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. After his discharge, they moved back to Beatrice so he could return to his job at the Steel Tank Company. He thought they held jobs for returning soldiers, but this was not so. So, when they went back to Bismarck for a wedding, they made their home there. He worked as a deputy sheriff and jailer for Burleigh County under Sheriff Thistlethwaite's term. Then they returned to Vesta and farmed with his father for a period. Jim then got a job back in Bismarck with the Soil Conservation Service in Hettinger. In 1959 he went to Union College in Nebraska, on the GI Bill and this led to his eventual work as a self-employed masonry contractor. His work is seen in many of the homes around Bismarck and surrounding areas. He helped build the New Salem High School. He was also one of the foremen for the construction of the Bismarck Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Also, the condos on North Washington and Turnpike street are some of his handy work. He served as an Elder and treasurer with the SDA church for many years and was also a Pathfinder counselor. Jim and his wife had four daughters and many dogs. They enjoyed life at their lake cabin at Lake Isabel in Dawson. This was the place that brought them great peace and joy. He also enjoyed coffee with his coffee group at The Whitehouse Café. Jim was known to many as The Toy Man. If you needed a certain collectible tractor, he was your man. He showed his tractors at many shows around the state and out of state. He won Best Display for his vast collection of tractors at many shows. He took great pleasure in helping out fellow enthusiasts' tract down and buy rare parts or tractors.