BISMARCK - James Loeppke, 95, died on January 18, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 23 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway Funeral, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

James Loeppke was born December 21, 1927 in Pettibone, ND, the second son of Sam and Aneta (Ahner) Loeppke. In 1944, the family moved to Heaton, ND. He graduated from Heaton High School in 1945. James enlisted in the US Army Air Force that same year. He was sent to Germany, after basic training at Sheppard AFB, Texas.

In 1948 he was discharged, then went to work for Tri County Electric in Carrington, ND. On August 7, 1949 he married Mavis Flaugher of Heaton. James was recalled by the Air Force during the Korean conflict and remained in the Air Force until 1975 when he retired. During those years, he and his family were stationed at various locations in the US and Overseas. ln 1976 he began working at Super Valu Distribution Center in Bismarck, retiring from there in 1990.

James is survived by his three sons, Steven (Joanne) Loeppke, Bismarck, Bruce (Sandy) Loeppke, Meridian, ID, Thomas Loeppke, Lakewood, CO; son-in-law, Marc David, Goodyear, AZ; five grandchildren, Matthew (Brita) Loeppke, Erin (Gabriel) Sandvik, Jennifer (Tandy) Moriarty, Christopher Loeppke and Alex David; three sisters, Betty Walicski and Arlene Dalbol, Moorhead, MN and Barbara (Allen) Schmidt, Walhalla, ND; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis; daughter, Valerie David; and his brother, Ed Loeppke.

