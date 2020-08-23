James Lakoduk

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and brother, James (Jim) Lakoduk, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home in Fargo.
Jim was born Oct. 3, 1948, in Bismarck, to parents Edward and Gladys Lakoduk. He was raised in Butte, where he graduated high school in 1966. Jim married the love of his life since the sixth grade, Linda Legg, June 4, 1966. Throughout the course of his life they shared a deep affection and many laughs.
Shortly after marrying, they moved to Fargo where he attended North Dakota State University full time. While in college, Jim also worked at KQWB as a part-time radio announcer “Jay Edwards” and a janitor. By the time he was 22 years old, he was the sales manager and soon had total responsibility for all sales matters while his brother, Larry, ran the programming for both KQWB and Q98 FM in Fargo. While managing the sales team, Jim developed a comprehensive sales training program as well as a revolutionary approach to pricing advertising. This propelled the stations to be among the first in the country to have large sales staffs. These stations became the most listened to and the largest revenue producing stations in Fargo and all of North Dakota.
Over the next 15 years, he and his brother Larry built a successful radio broadcast company with stations in four cities: Fargo, Bismarck, Duluth and Brainerd, Minn. Much of his career was as the owner and operator of these stations. During that time, he began investing in multi-family property in the Fargo area and subsequently managed those properties. He owned and managed the family farm in central North Dakota and was also a member of the Fargo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Jim and Larry sold their Fargo stations in 1984. After selling the radio stations, Jim had more time to manage the family farm in Butte, as well as travel and spend time with his family, which he recounted as some of the best times of his life. Jim was never one to be idle. He loved to read and learn. Jim completed both his real estate and broker's licensing and joined Pifer's Auction & Realty, specializing in farmland.
Jim and Linda enjoyed their homes in Pelican Lake, Minn., and Palm Desert, Calif., where they shared many fond memories with friends and family. However, his most beloved place was always their home in Butte, for fun family gatherings with their children and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting deer, pheasants and grouse back in the Butte area. But most of all, Jim greatly enjoyed being involved with his grandchildren. He rarely missed a baseball, basketball, volleyball, football, tennis or golf event, in addition to the school programs, plays and choir concerts. They developed a deep bond of unconditional love that will be cherished forever.
Jim was generous. Many former employees have thanked him for helping them advance their careers, as well as tenants who needed a break financially. His positivity and strength was greatly admired during his five-year long, brave fight against colon cancer and recent heart complications. We will miss his quick wit, contagious smile and laugh that brightened any room he entered. He shared the best stories and welcoming presence whenever you entered he and Linda's north Fargo home.
Jim is survived by his wife, Linda (Legg) Lakoduk, Fargo; children, Melony Taylor, Melissa Swanson and Nicholas (Alyssa) Lakoduk, all of Fargo; grandchildren Madeleine (Taylor) Wilson, Detroit Lakes, Minn.; Julia Taylor, Fargo; James Taylor, Detroit Lakes, Minn.; Benjamin Swanson, Brooke Swanson and Sienna Swanson, all of Fargo; and brother Larry Lakoduk, Carlsbad, Calif.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and nephews, Todd and Jay Lakoduk.
Jim requested memorials be sent to Roger Maris Cancer Center, Fargo.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Another service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Butte. Masks are required for services. Flowers for this service may be sent to Thomas Family Home in Minot.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com.
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home — Fargo.
