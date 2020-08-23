James Lakoduk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and brother, James (Jim) Lakoduk, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home in Fargo.

Jim was born Oct. 3, 1948, in Bismarck, to parents Edward and Gladys Lakoduk. He was raised in Butte, where he graduated high school in 1966. Jim married the love of his life since the sixth grade, Linda Legg, June 4, 1966. Throughout the course of his life they shared a deep affection and many laughs.

Shortly after marrying, they moved to Fargo where he attended North Dakota State University full time. While in college, Jim also worked at KQWB as a part-time radio announcer “Jay Edwards” and a janitor. By the time he was 22 years old, he was the sales manager and soon had total responsibility for all sales matters while his brother, Larry, ran the programming for both KQWB and Q98 FM in Fargo. While managing the sales team, Jim developed a comprehensive sales training program as well as a revolutionary approach to pricing advertising. This propelled the stations to be among the first in the country to have large sales staffs. These stations became the most listened to and the largest revenue producing stations in Fargo and all of North Dakota.