James Kramer

Jim lived on this farm his entire life. He enjoyed farming, cattle, and the great views and peace the farm provided. He took great pride in making sure the farm was always well kept, the garden was meticulously maintained, and that friends, family, and neighbors felt welcome. With the beer cooler stocked and burgers at the ready, Jim loved to have people visit. Although a man of few words, the words he did have were often colorful and the punchline of his jokes was usually delivered in German. There were many late-night get-togethers, normally with the same cast of local characters, laughs and many stories retold.

Jim loved to help people, he was kind and would give the shirt off his back to help a friend. Jim loved his five grandkids. They adored their Papa and he adored them, often teasing them, pinching their bellies and at any family event, you would often find a kid on his lap.