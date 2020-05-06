James Kramer

James “Jim” Leo Kramer, 59, Linton, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, May 8, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Social distancing is required for all in attendance. There will be a livestream of Jim's service at 1:30 p.m. Friday via the Myers Funeral Home website at www.MyersFH.com. Please call or check the funeral home website for updates and/or more details. Myers Funeral Home, Linton, ND 701-254-5350.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Myers Funeral Home, Linton. Burial will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, rural Linton. Please practice social distancing at all times.
Jim went by many names, Jim, James, Dad, Papa Jim, and occasionally “Cricket.” Jim was born to Peter and Alice (Rohrich) Kramer on Sept. 4, 1960. He grew up on the same farm of which he breathed his last breath. Jim attended Linton High School, and later auctioneer school. On Nov. 21, 1981, Jim was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary Senger at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. In 1982 the couple moved a trailer onto the Pete and Alice Kramer farm and together they milked cows, raised chickens, crops, cattle, and kids for many years.
Jim lived on this farm his entire life. He enjoyed farming, cattle, and the great views and peace the farm provided. He took great pride in making sure the farm was always well kept, the garden was meticulously maintained, and that friends, family, and neighbors felt welcome. With the beer cooler stocked and burgers at the ready, Jim loved to have people visit. Although a man of few words, the words he did have were often colorful and the punchline of his jokes was usually delivered in German. There were many late-night get-togethers, normally with the same cast of local characters, laughs and many stories retold.
Jim loved to help people, he was kind and would give the shirt off his back to help a friend. Jim loved his five grandkids. They adored their Papa and he adored them, often teasing them, pinching their bellies and at any family event, you would often find a kid on his lap.
Jim became quite the handyman and liked to build things. He worked on many construction projects over the years and was so proud of his final project. You see, for all these years Jim and Mary stilled lived in the same single wide trailer that they moved to the farm in 1982. He wanted to build Mary the house she had always dreamed of, and he did just that, working for over a year to build a house on the farm with his own two hands. He got it done just two months before his passing, as one of many gifts he so willingly shared with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Josh (Sarah), Bismarck; daughter, Sara, Bismarck; five grandchildren, Sophia, Brody, Carter, and twins Claire, and Olivia; his mother, Alice, Linton; six brothers, Ron (Carol), Strasburg, Gary (Anna), San Diego, Calif., Don (Terry), Seattle, Wash., John (Liz), Bismarck, Joe (Rose), Fargo, and Larry (Jen), Irvine, Calif.; three sisters, Diane (Steve) Nodsle, Fargo, Marie (Scott) Deutsch, Sisseton, S.D., and Linda (Brian) Meier, Fargo.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Jennifer Marie; and his father, Peter Kramer.
